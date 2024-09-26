Ignition (FBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $698,001.28

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $64,220.89 or 0.98883828 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and $698,001.28 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,143.11304066. The last known price of Ignition is 63,214.76089776 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $608,012.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

