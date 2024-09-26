Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for $156.96 or 0.00241675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $105.02 million and $1.08 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 932,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 932,525.06120984. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 152.64047723 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $648,247.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

