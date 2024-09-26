Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of FCX traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,643,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

