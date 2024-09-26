Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

