Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,221. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 million, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

