Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,924.67 or 0.04549167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $1.26 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 494,685 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 494,741.56601889. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,899.75048808 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,830,303.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

