Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,618.41 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $315.16 billion and $15.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,618.41 or 0.04072808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00044317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,772 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

