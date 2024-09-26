ARPA Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00263611 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04718515 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $13,925,411.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.