Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.50

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 49794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.31.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
