Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.50

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 49794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $29,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,609,000 after buying an additional 3,628,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 54.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 3,162,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,679,000 after buying an additional 2,873,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

