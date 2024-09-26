Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $66.53 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.50693247 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $16,970,971.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

