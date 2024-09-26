Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.17. 21,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
