X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.78

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 149139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

See Also

