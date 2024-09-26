Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELVA. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELVA

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrovaya will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.