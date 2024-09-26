Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.36

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 5037654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 21.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.