Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 1,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,666. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,459 shares of company stock worth $456,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.