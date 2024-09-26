Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.58 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $110,826.75 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,344.46 or 1.00084502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,044,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,884 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,044,144.29401524 with 6,785,884.46480935 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97051476 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $110,705.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

