Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.785 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.63. 13,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $253.87.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- What are earnings reports?
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.