Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.1 %
VONV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,329. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.