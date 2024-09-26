Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.93

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.93 and last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 3097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.