Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$14.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,775 shares of company stock worth $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

