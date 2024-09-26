Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.24

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,515,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,976,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

