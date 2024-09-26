PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.06

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.06 and last traded at $96.06, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

