Prom (PROM) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00009039 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $106.05 million and $2.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,344.46 or 1.00084502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.60158001 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,468,219.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.