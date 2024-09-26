Stride Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Stride has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $93,360.79 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.76075166 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $136,451.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

