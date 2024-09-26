NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.0793

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $63.40 million and $1.14 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07858194 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,000,470.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

