Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.814 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.59. 76,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $778.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

