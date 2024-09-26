Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.00

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 4155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,335,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

