Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.66

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 26986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,238,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.