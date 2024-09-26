Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.04

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 82337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

