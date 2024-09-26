Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 61.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Tokuyama has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

