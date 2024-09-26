Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.08

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 3065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

