Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.08

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 3065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

