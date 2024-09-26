Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.08

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 3065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
