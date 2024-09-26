Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.49

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 8545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -214.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

