Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Down 0.3 %

Thales stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,442. Thales has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

