Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Stock Down 0.3 %
Thales stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,442. Thales has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.
About Thales
