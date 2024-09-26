Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 478.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,649. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

