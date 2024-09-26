Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRCY remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

