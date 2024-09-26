Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 222.0% in September

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TOTZF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
