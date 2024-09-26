TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 79.6% in September

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TOR Minerals International stock remained flat at $1.66 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TOR Minerals International has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.
About TOR Minerals International
