TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TomTom Price Performance

TMOAY remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. TomTom has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

