Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 80.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 570.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

