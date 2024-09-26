Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
