Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

