Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 290.2% in September

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 290.2% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,859,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,023. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

