Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 1,864,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
