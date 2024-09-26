Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2244 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Hays has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

