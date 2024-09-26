Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1323 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVV stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
