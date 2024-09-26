Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

