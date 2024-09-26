Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
