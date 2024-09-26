Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

