Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of 5-6%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $635.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.96. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.37.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

