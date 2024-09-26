Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.38 EPS.

INTU stock opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

