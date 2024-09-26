TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9-15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

