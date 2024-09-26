Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.650-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion-$27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.2 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.65 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.88.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

